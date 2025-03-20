American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.97% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
QGRO stock opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.10. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.11 and a twelve month high of $109.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51.
About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF
The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.