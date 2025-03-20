American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in American International Group by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 147,235 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AIG opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

