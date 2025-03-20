Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.32. 720,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,689. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,000.85. This represents a 5.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

