Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Cut by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,268,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Amgen by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total transaction of $7,341,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,669.44. This represents a 46.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.04.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $315.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.03. The company has a market capitalization of $169.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

