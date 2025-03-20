AMP Limited (AMPPB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.98 on June 15th

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.978 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.
AMP Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
AMP Company Profile
