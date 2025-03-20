Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,520,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6,396.9% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 204,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2,657.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 126,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

