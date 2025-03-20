Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HF Sinclair (DINO)

HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2025 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – HF Sinclair was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

3/7/2025 – HF Sinclair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 750,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,957. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

