Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 116.25 ($1.51), with a volume of 35405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).
The company has a market cap of £155.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.07.
About Anglo Asian Mining
Anglo Asian is expanding internationally and made its first investment outside of Azerbaijan with the acquisition of a strategic interest in Libero Copper & Gold Corporation in late 2021.
The Company is profitable, debt free and pays regular dividends to its shareholders.
