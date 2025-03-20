Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.7 %
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
