Anthony Michael Aulicino Sells 50,563 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 50,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$365,570.49.

Anthony Michael Aulicino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,789 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$547,890.00.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$7.39 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.59.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

