Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – March 20th

PDD, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, NIKE, JD.com, and Honeywell International are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and retailing of clothing, footwear, and accessories. These stocks are influenced by trends in consumer behavior, seasonal changes, and overall economic conditions, offering investors opportunities in the dynamic fashion industry while also presenting unique market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.64. 18,215,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,545,546. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $175.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $529.52. 1,367,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,331. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.04. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $530.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.64. 5,398,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,845,868. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $694.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $903.16. The stock had a trading volume of 501,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $988.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $944.83. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.02. 5,491,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,150,974. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $101.92.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. 7,291,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,579,795. JD.com has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.85. 979,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,596. Honeywell International has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

