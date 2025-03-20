Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.97), with a volume of 14131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.02).

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £169.20 million, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 320.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 330.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally.

