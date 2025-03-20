Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 153,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Aptiv by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

