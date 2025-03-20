Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.08. 346,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 492,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 316,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $7,998,794.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,634,791 shares in the company, valued at $66,607,516.48. The trade was a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,910,142 shares of company stock worth $50,977,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 216,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 277.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 66.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $266,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.