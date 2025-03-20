Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director A Russell Kirk Purchases 30,000 Shares

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director A Russell Kirk bought 30,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,645.20. The trade was a 154.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE AHH opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $790.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

