Arvest Investments Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,256,000 after buying an additional 8,141,366 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,803.2% during the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,536,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,484,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,519 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

