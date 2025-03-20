Arvest Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arvest Investments Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $94.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

