Arvest Investments Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arvest Investments Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $117.42 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

