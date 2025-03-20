Arvest Investments Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arvest Investments Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 108,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 773,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,140,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

