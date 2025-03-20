Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases 209 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000.

AIRR stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.28. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

