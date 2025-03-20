Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Arvest Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arvest Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $248.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.81 and a 1-year high of $277.35. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.17.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

