Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Assertio in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Assertio Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

