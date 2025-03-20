Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 125,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 122,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aston Bay Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$11.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.14.

Aston Bay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.