ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 1086646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$711.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.66.

About ATEX Resources

(Get Free Report)

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.