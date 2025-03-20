Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for about 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.