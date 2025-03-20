Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $178.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $159.39 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

