AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 134,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 47,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.