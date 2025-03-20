AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.76. 3,753,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 33,963,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

AT&T Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after buying an additional 6,220,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,858,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

