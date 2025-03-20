Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,498 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Autodesk worth $48,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,058.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,087,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 913,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $248,385,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $268.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

