Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $268.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.