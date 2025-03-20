Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,031 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.81% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 589.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

BUL stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.14.

About Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

