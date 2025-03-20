Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,047 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after acquiring an additional 401,016 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

