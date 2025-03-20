Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000.

KOF opened at $89.27 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

