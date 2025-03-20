Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSS opened at $323.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.82 and a twelve month high of $363.03. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.70.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

