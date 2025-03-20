Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,950,000 after buying an additional 49,577 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 438,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,412,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

ESE stock opened at $160.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.11 and a 1-year high of $171.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.35.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 7.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ESE. Benchmark boosted their price target on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

