Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 99.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.6 %

FORM stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $63.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,212,338.38. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

