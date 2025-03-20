Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDEC. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 950,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,521,000 after buying an additional 697,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $10,210,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after buying an additional 235,480 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $8,630,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 539.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 134,814 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PDEC opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

