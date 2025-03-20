Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,232 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Triumph Financial worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,218,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

