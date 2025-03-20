Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

