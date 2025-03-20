Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after buying an additional 148,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $456,880,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,595,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $94.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

