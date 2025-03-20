Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 98,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

