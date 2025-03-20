Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 841,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,560,000 after purchasing an additional 354,392 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

