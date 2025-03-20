B. Riley Upgrades MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) to Strong-Buy

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

MasTec stock opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.44. MasTec has a twelve month low of $82.29 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in MasTec by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

