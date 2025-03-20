B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Price Target Raised to $3.60

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from $3.30 to $3.60 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

B2Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BTG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,209,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,694,272. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

