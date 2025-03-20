B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Price Target Raised to $3.60

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from $3.30 to $3.60 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.
BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BTG
B2Gold Trading Down 2.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.