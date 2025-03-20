Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 510 ($6.63) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 575 ($7.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 455 ($5.92) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 341.20 ($4.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 476.40 ($6.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 452.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 443.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Balfour Beatty had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Balfour Beatty will post 43.3100698 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.80. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Balfour Beatty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

