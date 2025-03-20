Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 1.7% increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002979.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBDO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 120,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

