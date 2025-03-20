Bank Stocks To Watch Now – March 19th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Fiserv are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by banking institutions, representing a stake in the ownership and performance of the bank. Investors purchase these stocks to potentially benefit from dividends and capital appreciation, while also assuming risks related to interest rates, loan defaults, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $479.98. 10,458,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,810,556. The company has a market cap of $302.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $513.24 and a 200 day moving average of $504.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE JPM traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.83. 2,262,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,106. The company has a market cap of $667.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.99 and a 200 day moving average of $239.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.94. 2,402,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.23.

