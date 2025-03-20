Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 295,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 339,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Banyan Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

About Banyan Gold

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

