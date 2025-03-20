Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Sells £542,717.04 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 185,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £542,717.04 ($706,019.31).
Barclays Stock Up 0.4 %
Barclays stock opened at GBX 304.90 ($3.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 173.80 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 316 ($4.11). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 263.29.
Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
