Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) traded down 20.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 167,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 144,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Barksdale Resources Trading Down 20.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

